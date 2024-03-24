MAX Blue Line set to return as TriMet’s Better Red extension nears completion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The MAX Blue Line is set to return to regular service Monday after TriMet announced their A Better Red Project will complete their extension of MAX Red Line to the Fair Complex-Hillsboro station by the end of this weekend.

The Blue Line had previously gone through a service disruption beginning last Saturday in order for crews to extend 10 more Red Line stops along the existing Blue Line stations between Beaverton and Hillsboro, offering more passengers a direct route to PDX. This was the final service disruption before the line is expected to open in late August.

The service areas (red) that are expected to see improvements thanks to the “Better Red” project. (TriMet)

The MAX red line station recently reopened at the Portland International Airport after a six-week closure that required MAX passengers to take shuttles to and from the airport – which added as much as an hour to their standard commute.

The project has also added two new bridges over I-84 and I-205, taking passengers between PDX and the new Gateway North MAX Station, making it the first new MAX station in nine years.

