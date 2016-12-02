Max and Bella top 2016 dog names

The fourth annual Rover.com survey of canine names shows that Max is the most popular name of 2016 in the US.

That's if the puppy is of the male variety, of course, with Bella being the top female name. But the top 10 list for both sexes in 2016 is very close indeed to the annual list for baby names with Lucy (2nd), Luna (5th), Sadie (7th) and Sophie (8th), plus Charlie (2nd) and Jack (5th) proving popular for people and pooches this year.

"Decades ago, dogs were simply our pets and the names we chose for them, like Spot or Rover, demonstrated that. As that relationship has evolved, pet owners have begun to think of themselves as ‘pet parents,' and dogs are part of their families," said Rover CEO Aaron Easterly.

As well as moving away from traditional dog names, other trends of note for this year include the increasing popularity of Pokemon Go-themed names and names inspired by smash musical "Hamilton."

"As the bond between people and their pets grows, we've seen a shift in how pets are named. The way we name them, sheds light on that unique human-dog relationship and reflects our personalities, cultural trends and the things we're passionate about, from politics to celebrities," Easterly said.