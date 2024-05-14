MAWSS says 3 overflows caused by Monday’s storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Following Monday’s heavy rains, the Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to three Sanitary Sewer Overflows.

According to a press release from the Mobile County Health Department, the overflows were caused by the heavy rains.

“MAWSS sewer system is designed to collect and convey wastewater to a MAWSS wastewater treatment plant,” the release explained. “During heavy rains, stormwater infiltrates and inundates aging sewer lines causing manholes to overflow.”

Storm damage in the News 5 coverage area (South Alabama, Northwest Florida, Southeast Mississippi)

The following are the locations where the overflows occurred, according to the release.

Location Estimated Volume Receiving Waters 766 Johnston Avenue 1.900 Eslava Creek 755 Johnston Avenue 4,000 Eslava Creek McVay Dr. at Navco Road 46,500 Eslava Creek

Health officials with MCHD advise residents who live near the above overflows to take precautions when encountering any standing water that may have accumulated from the overflows.

1 Foley home sees second shooting just days apart: FPD

The release contained the following advisory:

“Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.”

“Area residents should take precautions when using Eslava Creek for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash their hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.