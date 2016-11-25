Maverick pilot missing again as vintage rally reaches Kenya

Pilots of a dozen biplanes participating in a vintage air rally were detained in western Ethiopia for two days near the border with South Sudan as they made their way from the Greek island of Crete towards Cape Town (AFP Photo/Ashraf Shazly)

Nairobi (AFP) - A maverick 72-year-old British pilot went missing Friday for a second time as teams taking part in a vintage air rally made it to Kenya after being detained in Ethiopia.

A Facebook post from the Vintage Air Rally said they had arrived safely "after the Ethiopians managed to figure out where they, we and the Sudanese managed to mess up".

Pilots of a dozen biplanes and their teams were detained in Gambella in western Ethiopia for two days near the border with South Sudan as they make their way from the Greek island of Crete towards Cape Town in aircraft dating from the 1920s and 1930s.

The reason for their detention at the airport was as yet unclear.

The 13,000-kilometre (8,000-mile) journey, which has taken them to Egypt's Gaza pyramids -- where they were the first aircraft to land in 80 years -- and the Sudanese capital Khartoum, has already seen plenty of drama.

Maurice Kirk, 72, who dubs himself the Flying Vet for his days as a veterinarian, entered the rally only on Sunday and has run afoul of organisers for failing to stick to rules and regulations.

He first went missing on Wednesday, but was later found and joined his colleagues in Gambella.

"For the second time in two flights, Maurice is a no show. We have launched (again) an overdue aircraft process (now Kenyan rather than Ethiopian)," the team said in their Facebook post.

"We suspect he was trying to fly directly to Nairobi but has run out of sunlight and landed somewhere."

Without explaining why, the post says Kirk is "no longer part of the rally".

"Whilst many of his piloting skills are very poor (rules and regulations to start), his ability to drop his cub into a small field for the night is impressive. We hope he is okay and will continue in the morning."

Kirk describes himself on his blog as a "chronic litigant" who is embroiled in dozens of court cases, and believes he is serially harassed by police. He says his legal woes led him to be struck off the register of veterinary surgeons in 2001.

In 2005 he was injured when he crash-landed in Japan on a solo bid to fly around the world in a vintage plane, and in 2008 was briefly placed in a psychiatric clinic after landing on the Texas ranch of former US president George Bush.

His trip to Cape Town has not gone smoothly, with posts on his Facebook page describing problems with his aircraft and navigation.

"Where am I? I keep getting lost which is why I really wanted to go via Gibraltar and just keep the sea on my right to Table Mountain," he wrote alongside an aerial image of desert and dunes.