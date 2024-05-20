Maury Schools names Marisa Massey as principal of Randolph Howell Elementary STEM

Former Marving Wright Elementary Principal Marisa Massey has been appointed to now serve as principal of Randolph Howell Elementary STEM School.

Maury County Public Schools has named longtime Marvin Wright Elementary Principal Marisa Massey as the new principal of Randolph Howell Elementary STEM School.

MCPS Superintendent Lisa Ventura announced Massey's appoint this week, noting that she "brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her new role."

She previously served for 13 years as Marvin Wright's principal, and she has almost three decades of overall experience teaching and working in Maury County schools.

"Mrs. Massey will be a valuable addition to Randolph Howell Elementary," Ventura said in a press release. "Her extensive experience and dedication are well-suited to the school's commitment to excellence. Her collaborative approach is expected to inspire both students and faculty, promoting a culture of inquiry, critical thinking, and achievement.

"Mrs. Massey has a strong commitment to students, parents, and staff. She leaves a legacy of excellence and community at Marvin Wright, and I look forward to that attitude and sense of community permeating the halls of Randolph Howell.”

Massey holds a Bachelor of Science from Middle Tennessee State University, a Master's in Administration and Supervision from Tennessee State University and a Master's Plus 30 from Drake University.

A Maury County Public Schools bus sits at the school district’s garage on Tuesday, Nov. 29. 2016.

Her education career began in Maury County, first at Highland Park Elementary School in 2000, where she taught various grades from Title 1 to fourth grade. She later transitioned to Marvin Wright in 2011, first serving as assistant principal for five years before her appointment as principal.

“It was a great privilege becoming the principal at Marvin Wright in 2015," Massey said. "I will miss the Marvin Wright community; however, I am very excited and blessed to start my next journey with the Randolph Howell community. I look forward to serving the students, parents, and staff.

"It is a true honor to continue working in Maury County as I have served many students, parents, and staff members over the past 23 years of service."

Jay Powell is a general reporter for The Daily Herald. Get up-to-date news in your inbox by subscribing to The Daily Herald newsletter at www.ColumbiaDailyHerald.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Maury Schools names Massey principal of Randolph Howell Elementary