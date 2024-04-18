Maury County Regional Airport manager Paul Turner named Manager of the Year by state

Paul Turner, manager of Maury County Regional Airport in Mt. Pleasant, has been named as the Airport Manager of the Year by the state.

The annual award was presented by the Tennessee Aeronautics Commission and Tennessee Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division for Turner's excellence.

The Airport Manager of the Year award recognizes the Airport Manager who contributed the most to the development, safety, customer service, airport promotion and/or airport operations for the previous calendar year in the state of Tennessee.

Turner has been at Maury County Regional (KMRC) for 15 years and has served as Airport Manager for the past 14 years.

The safety record at KMRC over that time speaks to Turner's commitment to keeping the airport in top shape, and always making the right decisions regarding airfield operations in challenging conditions.

During that time, Turner led the airport from requiring annual local subsidies to having yearly positive cash flows, the TAA award announcement said.

Yearly fuel sales at Maury Regional Airport exceed 200,000 gallons with only 25 based aircraft, according to the announcement.

The regional airport, one of 78 airports throughout the state, has made a name for itself as one of the busiest airports of its size in Tennessee, housing one of the longest runways among small airports in the state and selling 20,000 gallons of fuel per month.

Turner achieves this result by being the preferred destination for cargo operations in support of the automotive industries operating south of Nashville.

General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Nissan, and 26 other manufacturers are frequent users of KMRC’s 6,000-foot Runway. Automotive executives, retail executives, and world-famous performers routinely utilize KMRC.

"These individuals value the enhanced security which comes from how rigorously Paul and his team maintain their privacy regarding arrivals and departures," the announcement says.

"Everyone who lands at KMRC gets the same outstanding service from Paul. He provides 24-hour fuel, catering, courtesy cars and always with the same smile and friendly conversation. A check of the 5-star reviews posted about Paul on Airnav tells you everything about how much passengers and crews appreciate Paul’s efforts to make a stop at KMRC as part of their future flight planning.

The local leadership has also recognized Turner's efforts.

The City of Mt Pleasant declared a “Paul Turner Day” in recognition of his contributions to the community.

Turner hosts classroom visits, annual youth aviation events, and joint community events at the airport.

The support Paul receives is best represented by the recent reopening of the airport. The county mayor, two city mayors and two state representatives attended the ribbon cutting.

Paul Turner, manager of the Maury County Airport, sits with his dog Bella in the airport's lounge in Mount Pleasant, Tenn. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Customers love to be greeted by Bella he says.

Last year, the Maury County Regional Airport was closed for about three months to undergo a much-needed facelift of its aging runway, an $8 million project that included resurfacing of the 6,000-foot runway, laying the foundation of future travel in Middle Tennessee. The project also included installing LED lighting, upgrading electrical systems and adding hangars.

Behind the scenes during the project, Turner was in constant communication with the cargo operators, corporate flight departments, and his other customers. As a result, within the first months of re-opening, the airport’s fuel sales exceeded previous record highs, the announcement said.

The airport will be able to absorb the losses related to the closure without any local assistance.

The lobby of the Maury County Airport shows images and maps over the years of planes, routes and notable people, who have flown through the airport in Mount Pleasant, Tenn. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

"Paul’s passion for the airport and his commitment to outstanding service have made KMRC an invaluable asset for the flying public," the announcement said.

The TAC and TDOT Aeronautics give these awards to commend recipients for their hard work, diligence, and devoted efforts in improving airports, airport safety, and aviation in Tennessee. The awards, in a small way, reflect the respect that the TAC and TDOT Aeronautics have for the many airports and airport managers within the state who have dedicated themselves to excellence in aviation and aviation safety.

