Maury County crews, residents clean up EF-3 tornado destruction

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, the Maury County Highway Office began clearing vegetative debris left behind from the EF-3 tornado that struck the area on May 8, however, the number of downed trees posed quite the challenge.

Tennessee State Rep. Scott Cepicky, who serves Maury County, told News 2 that many residents were raising concern over the highway office’s clear-out process. After spending the day speaking with area leaders, he said:

“We’re working with the county, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to see what we can get accomplished in expanding the ability to collect this debris.”

All Maury County Public Schools remained closed Tuesday. The district said all campuses will open back up on Wednesday, May 15.

Walter Shell is one of several folks working to clean up after the twister. As a 30-year homeowner on Blackburn Lane, he said he’s never seen anything like what rolled through his part of town last week.

“I heard the loudest noise,” Shell said. “It was like a train coming through. I didn’t know if we were going to live or die.”

He explained the overwhelming sensation he gets when he looks at the devastation the severe weather left behind, but he said it’s the county crews and good Samaritans offering a helping hand that make the recovery process a lot less daunting.

“The volunteers have been great,” Shell said. “We need to love each other and help each other. Things happen. Tennessee is the Volunteer State.”

Shell was heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of his good friends Cheryl Lovett during the tornadoes. He said she was always a joyful presence and had a positive impact on many lives as a beloved waitress for 40 years at Stan’s Restaurant.

“She was really nice and kind,” Shell said. “She loved me and I loved her. Everybody in this neighborhood, we’re just like family. We love each other, we help each other and that’s what the world needs to be. We need to get back to people loving each other and helping each other.”

On Wednesday, May 15, community members will come together to Honor Lovett at Oakes and Nichols Funeral Home (320 W 7th St, Columbia, TN 38401). There will be a visitation at 11 a.m. and a funeral will follow at 3 p.m. For more details, click here.

A 95-year-old tree was uprooted and destroyed from Shell’s yard as a result of the May 8 tornado.

He said he’s going to keep a part of the tree’s trunk and have one of his woodworking friends make a memorial plaque so that he’ll have a positive item to reflect on when challenging times arise.

