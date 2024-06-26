Maumelle residents look for ways to stay cool amid power outage

MAUMELLE, Ark. – A power outage in Maumelle left many without a cool place during some extreme temperatures.

The Arkansauna is here and on days when the heat is sweltering, many people, like Aisha Coleman, choose to stay out of the sun.

“Stay inside the house, drink plenty of water, and just enjoy our little time in,” Coleman said.

Temperatures causing Arkansans to find ways to beat the heat, organizations open cooling centers

But that plan came to a halt in Maumelle on Tuesday. According to Entergy, a truck ran into a power pole, knocking out power for around 4000 people.

Coleman turned to other methods to keep out of the heat.

“In our car trying to stay cool,” Coleman said.

Mary Glass chose to escape the heat of her home, with her dog, Eli. She decided to chill out at a friend’s house in the meantime.

“It’s 90 degrees in my house right now,” Glass said.

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s why it gets hotter after the summer solstice

The power was only down for a few hours, but the temperatures were climbing. Everyone in the area said they’re more than ready for them to drop.



“No telling what the index is, so we are just praying and hoping that it’s not that hot, but we know it is,” Coleman said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.