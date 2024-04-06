Maumelle kicks off 4 day ‘Blackout on the boulevard’ eclipse event

MAUMELLE, Ark. – The parties have started, and the clock is winding down for one the biggest and most spectacular shows in the sky.

Get ready Arkansas, the solar eclipse is heading our way.

After more than a year of planning, several cities have kicked off their total solar eclipse events.

Maumelle’s is titled Black Out On the Boulevard and there is something for everyone.

The City of Maumelle partnered with the Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce for the event.

Kellie Wall with the Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce says “close to 70 thousand dollars” went into putting on the event.

Wall said one of the most stressful things about the planning is not being sure of how many people are going to show up.

The four-day extravaganza at Lake Willastein Park in Maumelle will have a mix of live music, comedy, and family-friendly activities.

The fun will consist of carnival rides, food trucks, a kid’s zone, beer garden and hot air balloon rides.

“Looks like it’s going to be a great place to come and experience the weekend,” a festival goer said.

There are also several vendors, some local like Sarge’s Famous pickles out of Sherwood.

Some vendors are from a little farther like Blue Eyed Gypsy from Lake Charles Louisiana.

