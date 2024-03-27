Maui man, 19, arrested in alleged shooting of 21-year-old woman

Mar. 27—Charges are pending against a 19-year-old Kahului man arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of a 21-year-old woman early Monday morning in Wailuku.

A 20-year-old Kahului man turned himself in at the Wailuku Police Station, and was arrested 8 p.m. Monday on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.

Police responded at 3:12 a.m. Monday to the parking lot of Wailuku Elementary School.

The woman was found with a gunshot wound.

She told police that she and her 19-year-old boyfriend were asleep in their vehicle when two known men approached them and asked for drugs.

When the couple told them they did not have any, the pair left and went to the park to drink alcohol.

They returned and asked for a lighter.

They exchanged words, and the 20-year-old man allegedly wielded a gun, which his companion took and tried to climb into the vehicle, police said.

The boyfriend tried to wrestle the firearm from the 19-year-old suspect, who then allegedly pointed the gun at the woman's head.

Police said the younger suspect stepped away from the vehicle while allegedly firing a shot, which struck the woman.

The two suspects fled on foot.

Medics transported the woman to Maui Medical Center for treatment.

Police found the 19-year-old at his Kahului home, and arrested him at 1:33 p.m. Monday.