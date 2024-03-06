Maui the dog spent 23 weeks in shelter fighting disease. Now ‘bright girl’ needs home

A dog at a Georgia shelter is looking for a home after a tumultuous past with her health.

Maui, a 3-year-old boxer mix, has been at the shelter for 23 weeks, making her one of the longest residents, according to a March 6 Facebook post from Douglas County Animal Services in Douglasville. After a struggle with her health, the “spirited and loving” girl is in need of a new home, the shelter said.

When Maui came to the shelter, she was dealing with heartworm disease. The shelter said it spent about $1,300 on her treatment, which helped the “true champ” overcome the health condition.

Now, the shelter said Maui is in “excellent health” after getting continued medical attention. Whoever brings Maui home will also have six months of heartworm protection included with her adoption, according to the shelter.

“But don’t let her stay fool you; this girl is all about play, love, and more play!” the shelter said.

The shelter calls Maui the “perfect playmate,” especially for another dog who is a “high-energy bundle.” She enjoys rough play, so the shelter recommends Maui go to a home with “active siblings that can match her zest for life.”

Maui doesn’t only get along with dogs — the shelter said she hasn’t shown any aggression toward cats she’s encountered. “Careful introductions” to cats is still suggested if Maui goes to a home with cats, the shelter said.

Due to her “food-motivated and biddable” behavior, Maui can thrive in dog training, according to the shelter. Maui is still working on leash manners, though, but the “bright girl” is always willing to learn, the shelter said.

“In Maui’s ideal world, she’d find an ‘ohana where she can play to her heart’s content, learn new things, and cuddle up after a day full of adventures,” the shelter wrote.

Douglasville is about a 20-mile drive west of Atlanta.

Dog with ‘painful past’ finds joy in Texas. ‘From shattered bones to mended hearts’

Her 15 puppies got adopted — but she needed a home. Then this dog’s luck took a turn

Stray dog found scrounging for scraps outside McDonald’s. Then, couple ‘fell in love’