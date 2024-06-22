Maui centers assisting fire survivors in transition to new site

Two resource centers set up to assist survivors of the Maui wildfires will close at the end of the month and transition to one location at Lahaina Gateway, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

The Disaster Recovery Center at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, and the Community Resources Center at Royal Lahaina Resort officially close their doors on June 29.

The County of Maui Office of Recovery opens in their place at Lahaina Gateway, with a blessing to be held on July 3.

Officials said community agencies will continue to provide support and assistance to survivors using a scheduling system.

“We are committed to ensuring that survivors of the disaster continue to receive the support they need during this challenging time, ” said HI-EMA State Disaster Recovery Center Coordinator Francis Kau in a statement. “The long-term recovery program and Disaster Case Management Program will also remain available to survivors—to help them navigate the road to recovery.”

HI-EMA said federal, state, and local agencies will continue to collaborate to help survivors in need. More information can be found at.

Hours at the two resource centers, while they remain open, are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

