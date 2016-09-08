Mattress Company Condemned for ‘Tasteless’ 9/11 Commercial and ‘Twin Tower Sale’

A Texas mattress company has sparked intense outrage after it aired a commercial promoting its “Twin Tower sale,” which ended with a pair of employees toppling two towers of mattresses, days before the 15th anniversary of 9/11.

Miracle Mattress apologized on Thursday after it received a fury of backlash on social media over the promotion. In the 20-second clip, three employees try to drum up business with a one-day sale by offering any size mattress for the price of a twin-size one.

“What better way to remember 9/11 than with a Twin Tower sale?” a woman says moments before two men fall over backwards and send two towers of mattresses tumbling to the ground. One of the mattress towers is adorned with a small American flag.

“We’ll never forget,” the woman says at the end of the commercial.

Many people lashed out at the company, calling their promotion “disgusting” and offensive and saying Miracle Mattress should go out of business over the ad. The company issued a statement saying, “We are very sorry we have offended you.”

“Our intentions were not to hurt anyone at all,” the statement said. “Our staff is full of military and some relatives have passed away due to 9/11. We are promoters of peace and love. We have given abundantly to our community here in San Antonio and wish to remain known as a company who respects and loves others. We hope you find it in your hearts to forgive us. Please accept our apology.”

Mike Bonanno, who owns Miracle Mattress, said in a separate statement that he would hold his employees “accountable” for the “serious lapse of decency.” “I say this unequivocally, with sincere regret: The video is tasteless and an affront to the men and women who lost their lives on 9/11.”