Mattoon man dies in I-74 accident

Mar. 4—DANVILLE — A Mattoon man died in an accident on Interstate 74 Saturday night.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden stated that a motor vehicle accident involving a Chevrolet and subsequently a Lexus at mile marker 199 westbound on I-74 Saturday night resulted in the death of 22-year-old Dylan L. Clark of Mattoon.

The Illinois State Police reported that I-74 westbound at Oakwood was detoured, starting a little before 8 p.m. Saturday, due to the traffic crash.

An update, about a half hour later from the ISP stated that I-74 westbound at Fithian (milepost 200) would be detoured due to a traffic crash. The detour lasted until about 3 a.m. Sunday.

No other information has been released by the ISP.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday. The Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner's office continue to investigate.