Mattis: Government shutdown would affect military operations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday that a government shutdown would impact military operations including some training, maintenance, and intelligence operations.

"Our maintenance activities will probably pretty much shut down... over 50 percent, altogether of my civilian workforce will be furloughed... we do a lot of intelligence operations around the world and they cost money, those obviously would stop," Mattis said in response to a question about the impact of a potential shutdown.

