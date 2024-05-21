Matti Adam sworn in as Ninth Judicial District Judge in Beltrami County

May 20—BEMIDJI — Matti Adam has been sworn in as a Ninth Judicial District Judge during her judicial investiture on May 10 at the Beltrami County Courthouse.

Adam is replacing Judge Shari R. Schluchter,

who retired in March. She will be chambered in Beltrami County.

"I am proud to appoint Matti Adam to the Ninth Judicial District," Gov. Tim Walz said in a release announcing her appointment. "Her years of service as a public servant and her dedication to the people of northwestern Minnesota will make her an excellent addition to the bench."

Adam was previously the county attorney and an assistant county attorney in the Itasca County Attorney's Office, and a law clerk for the Honorable Fred Karasov and the Honorable Peter Cahill in Minnesota's Fourth Judicial District.

Adam's community involvement includes serving as the co-chair of the Minnesota County Attorney's Association Indian Law Committee and as a board member of the Grand Rapids Area Library Foundation. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Bemidji State University and her Juris Doctor degree from William Mitchell College of Law.

Minnesota's Ninth Judicial District encompasses Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau Counties.