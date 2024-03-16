Matthews Police officer honored for saving unconscious woman from burning car

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “I just wasn’t thinking or feeling anything. Just trying to save that woman,” said Officer Parker Justice.

The Matthews Police Officer had only been in law enforcement for eight months before encountering his first heroic act. While on duty on Feb. 6, Justice noticed a car on fire after a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 74 and Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

“The car was engulfed in flames and smoke,” Justice recalls. “I saw a car seat. I’d check the car seat, make sure there’s no children, and got the car seat out.”

And then he saw the woman.

“I saw the driver sitting in the driver’s seat unconscious,” he said. “Thankfully she had her seatbelt on. I opened the door and that was kind of smashed in too. I had to rip open the driver’s door, undid her seatbelt, got her out. And with the help of some of the bystanders, we drug her to safety to another vehicle away from the fire.”

Justice says he didn’t stop to think — he moved.

Justice’s heroic efforts were at the busy intersection of U.S. 74 and Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

“We hear it all the time, that we get in situations and people get auditory exclusion and tunnel vision,” he said. “I know once I got her to safety and I started checking the other vehicle that was smashed into her, I got out of the tunnel vision and calmed down and started to radio in to our dispatch.”

Though he believes his actions were part of the job description, Justice acknowledged the timing was critical to saving a life.

“Especially after looking at pictures of the scene and how the car looked after the fact. I definitely think that if I wasn’t there at the right place and right time, that woman wouldn’t have made it,” he said.

Still, the town of Matthews hails him as a hero, awarding him a Medal of Valor for his bravery and courage.

A major with Matthews Police says that a witness described the events as “nothing short of superhuman and heroic.”

“I was a little nervous walking in front of a big room of people, but, you know, it feels good to get recognized for doing something very, very good,” Justice said.

Now, a medal and a certificate sit on a mantle in his home, something he never would’ve imagined coming home to see.

“There’s always a concern that you may get hurt or not make it home that night. But the other day, you know, you still got a job to do,” Justice said.

The events from Feb. 6 didn’t scare him away from the job. He says he put on the same gear he had on the day before — and he was excited!

“Just to get back out there and start helping more people,” he said.

