Matthews officially pursuing rules for short-term rentals

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews leaders are moving forward developing a plan to regulate short-term rentals in town.

On Monday night, Planning Director Jay Camp laid out the “game plan” to be utilized over the coming months for property owners that make money from rental space. Currently, there’s zoning for beds and breakfasts, but the STRs will need to be added to that section of the town zoning code.

The regulations agreed upon would be non-conforming, meaning residents who already have short-term rentals will be grandfathered into the new zoning requirements. Camp said a previous meeting that were “several dozen” such properties in town.

He mentioned how short-term rentals don’t necessarily have to be posted under one of the popular websites and apps. They’re typically rented for 30 days or less.

‘We don’t use ‘registration,’” he said. “but we would require a permit.”

Some municipalities in North Carolina have gotten into legal trouble with the state for having STR registration, like Wilmington and Buncombe County.

Regulations could include language that only allows them in certain parts of town, and the number of parking spaces per bedroom.

Camp said the draft of STR regulations will be ready in June, followed by a public hearing in July and a town board decision in August, “if we stay on schedule.”

Commissioner Renee Garner noted that crime stats were relatively low related to current rentals. She cited Matthews Police data that there were only 10 calls to homes with STRs over a three-year, three-month period. And half of those calls were made by the rental property owner themselves.

