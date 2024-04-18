Matthew Frost Wins Morgan County Commission Seat | April 17, 2024 | News 19 at 5 p.m.
For the first time in 24 years, Morgan County's District 3 will have a new county commissioner.
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
While Clark continues to bring unprecedented attention to women's basketball, she's far from a lock to make the Olympic team as it's a rarity for WNBA rookies to do so.
Caleb Williams will walk into an ideal situation. Seriously. Meanwhile, Josh Allen's potential No. 1 wideout could flash plenty of upside. And why not all-world tight end Brock Bowers?
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
The Champions League semifinals are set.
Medication to keep the actress's cancer from recurring has put her temporarily in menopause.
Everything you need to know about foodborne illnesses like salmonella and listeria.
‘No more polishing my hardwood floors,' said one of nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
Say goodbye to carpal tunnel flare-ups with these expert and tester-approved carpal tunnel braces
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
Swift's new album is almost here. Swifties are doing major detective work.
The forgiving wrap style makes it a winner for 7,000 five-star reviewers: 'Light and flirty, but also very flattering and conservative.'
Say goodbye to car chaos. This handy pouch system gives you space to keep everything in order.
It streams music, takes calls and more — and it's become a road trip must-have.
The FBI didn’t arrest Larry Nassar for nearly 14 months after they were first approached by Team USA gymnasts about his abuse.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan weighs in on the fight against inflation and another solid quarter of consumer spending.
The U.S. Senate quickly ended the impeachment trial brought by House Republicans against the country’s top border official.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde discuss the latest news with the spring transfer portal, Colorado losing more players, and Michigan receiving punishment for their recruiting investigation.
Delta (a successor to GBA4iOS) is one of the best-known Nintendo emulators on iOS. Now, you can download Delta for free from the App Store without having to sideload it.
Investors have put rate-cut worries on the backburner to focus on earnings season instead.