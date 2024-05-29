Matteson police issue warrant for Chicago man suspected in shooting that wounded 3

Matteson police said they have issued a nationwide arrest warrant for a Chicago man believed to have shot a mother and her two children earlier this month.

Police said they responded just before 1:30 a.m. May 18 to a home in the 5600

block of Woodgate Drive for a report of a home invasion.

Officers arrived and located three gunshot victims. The resident of the home along with her adult daughter and juvenile child were taken to area hospitals, police said.

The mother remains hospitalized and the children were released and recovering, police said.

The victims are not being identified for their safety, police said.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lander D. Coleman.

Matteson police said they have asked for help from outside agencies in locating

Coleman and ask that anyone with information call police at 708-503-3130.

Police said the shooting was an isolated domestic incident.