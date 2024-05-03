Matters of Record for May 3, 2024
May 3—District Court
Carlton County
April 22
* Andrew T. Lauer, 21, Rogers, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 79 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Amanda R. Smith, 41, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
April 23
* Abigail L. Eliason, 21, Hancock, Michigan, driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
* Gina M. Rote, 39, Sandstone, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months.
April 24
* Gregory P. Johnson, 37, Eveleth, theft, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Mikel L. Lacross Jr., 39, Stanley, Wisconsin, fugitive, extradition waived.
* Christopher A. Lund, 36, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
* Samantha M. Lunday, 37, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Jessica M. Uhmiak, 35, Scanlon, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
April 25
* Cynthia A. Adams, 62, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Mortaza Bik Zad, 19, St. Louis Park, Minnesota, driving 101 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
* Nea D. Fride, 37, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
* Daniel L. Kemnitz, 59, Aurora, exceeds gross weight hauling forest products violation, fined $1,000.
* Jennifer A. Mostoller, 52, Grand Rapids, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Samson S. Ofanoa, 35, Scanlon, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Nicole M. Ojanen, 38, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
* Erick D. Peterson, 42, Wright, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Linda L. Savage, 66, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Isaac D. Schatz, 39, Carlton, forestry violation -open burning of prohibited materials, fined $200.
* Lorene G. Suonvieri, 44, Floodwood, theft, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Ashten G. Szathmary, 32, Moose Lake, assault in a secure treatment center, fined $50, 15 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison; second count assault in a secure treatment center, fined $50 and one day and one year in prison, consecutive; assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
April 26
* Jason W. Anderson, 38, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 74 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; assault, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
* Erik P. V. Anton, 41, Esko, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $100 fine and 5 days local confinement.
* Madison L. Fredrickson, 18, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
* Matthew D. Johnson, 47, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Wayne L. Johnson, 47, Cloquet, obstructing legal process, fined $100 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Kodie K. Long, 32, Thunder Bay, Ontario, move over law violation, fined $50.
* Joann E. Nikko, 71, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
* Tyler J. Shabaiash, 29, St. Cloud, Minnesota, violation of order for protection, fined $50 and 23 months in prison.
* Jonathan E. Smallman, 55, Carlton, possession pornographic work, fined $50, three days local confinement and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions; second count pornographic work, fined $50, three days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent; third count possess pornographic work, fined $50, three days local confinement and 60 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent; fourth count possession pornographic work, fined $50, three days local confinement and 78 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent; fifth count possession pornographic work, fined $50, three days local confinement, 120 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent.
* Julie A. Tillman, 57, Cromwell, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 27
* Anne F. N. Ekobena, 52, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 28
* Melanie R. Leno, 68, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
* Mauricio Ramirez Portilla, 35, Minneapolis, driving after revocation, fined $200.
April 29
* John A. Benson, 60, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
* Harley L. Newton, 31, Duluth, theft, 40 days local confinement.