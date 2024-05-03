Matters of Record for May 3, 2024

May 3—District Court

Carlton County

April 22

* Andrew T. Lauer, 21, Rogers, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 79 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Amanda R. Smith, 41, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

April 23

* Abigail L. Eliason, 21, Hancock, Michigan, driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

* Gina M. Rote, 39, Sandstone, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months.

April 24

* Gregory P. Johnson, 37, Eveleth, theft, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Mikel L. Lacross Jr., 39, Stanley, Wisconsin, fugitive, extradition waived.

* Christopher A. Lund, 36, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Samantha M. Lunday, 37, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Jessica M. Uhmiak, 35, Scanlon, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

April 25

* Cynthia A. Adams, 62, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Mortaza Bik Zad, 19, St. Louis Park, Minnesota, driving 101 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.

* Nea D. Fride, 37, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Daniel L. Kemnitz, 59, Aurora, exceeds gross weight hauling forest products violation, fined $1,000.

* Jennifer A. Mostoller, 52, Grand Rapids, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Samson S. Ofanoa, 35, Scanlon, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Nicole M. Ojanen, 38, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Erick D. Peterson, 42, Wright, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Linda L. Savage, 66, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Isaac D. Schatz, 39, Carlton, forestry violation -open burning of prohibited materials, fined $200.

* Lorene G. Suonvieri, 44, Floodwood, theft, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Ashten G. Szathmary, 32, Moose Lake, assault in a secure treatment center, fined $50, 15 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison; second count assault in a secure treatment center, fined $50 and one day and one year in prison, consecutive; assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent.

April 26

* Jason W. Anderson, 38, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 74 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; assault, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.

* Erik P. V. Anton, 41, Esko, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $100 fine and 5 days local confinement.

* Madison L. Fredrickson, 18, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Matthew D. Johnson, 47, Duluth, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Wayne L. Johnson, 47, Cloquet, obstructing legal process, fined $100 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Kodie K. Long, 32, Thunder Bay, Ontario, move over law violation, fined $50.

* Joann E. Nikko, 71, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Tyler J. Shabaiash, 29, St. Cloud, Minnesota, violation of order for protection, fined $50 and 23 months in prison.

* Jonathan E. Smallman, 55, Carlton, possession pornographic work, fined $50, three days local confinement and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions; second count pornographic work, fined $50, three days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent; third count possess pornographic work, fined $50, three days local confinement and 60 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent; fourth count possession pornographic work, fined $50, three days local confinement and 78 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent; fifth count possession pornographic work, fined $50, three days local confinement, 120 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions, concurrent.

* Julie A. Tillman, 57, Cromwell, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 27

* Anne F. N. Ekobena, 52, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 28

* Melanie R. Leno, 68, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Mauricio Ramirez Portilla, 35, Minneapolis, driving after revocation, fined $200.

April 29

* John A. Benson, 60, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Harley L. Newton, 31, Duluth, theft, 40 days local confinement.