Matters of Record for March 22, 2024

Mar. 22—District Court

Carlton County

Feb. 28

* Dillion S. Peterson, 38, Carlton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

March 4

* Amanda D. Commerford, 34, Barnum, violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 62 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Dale S. Faidley, 42, Duluth, aiding an offender to avoid arrest, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement.

* Skyler R. Hakala, 26, Cromwell, domestic assault, fined $50, eight days local confinement, 26 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Nathan L. Kreger, 26, Carlton, violation of no contact order within 10 years of previous conviction, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 344 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Krysta A. Reynolds, 31, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement.

* Rhianna H. M. Skiff, 39, Cloquet, assault, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and three days local confinement.

* Carol M. Smith, 65, Cloquet, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and four days local confinement.

* Erica G. Wallien, 33, Duluth, theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 33 days local confinement.

March 5

* Danielle D. Morrison, 33, Cloquet, two counts driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine per each count.

March 6

* Christopher T. Despot, 33, Cloquet, overwork/mistreat animals, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Chance N. Poasa, 26, Bellingham, Washington, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50 and two days local confinement.

March 7

* Clinton S. Bailey, 59, Cloquet, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years.

* Jonathan J. Langford, 25, Moose Lake, damage to property, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $150 in restitution.

* James M. Lentz, 39, Hermantown, public nuisance, continued for dismissal for one year.

* Tyler W. Reponen, 28, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Kimberly A. Welch, 34, Waite Park, Minnesota, theft, 90 days local confinement.

* Solomon K. Woodard, 51, Minneapolis, theft, continued for dismissal for one year.

March 8

* Jason Cardoza, 48, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $900 and 364 days local confinement, 189 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Martin Flores Meza, 38, Minneapolis, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Nichole L. Holmes, 31, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.

* Christopher S. Rabbers, 39, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and one day local confinement.

* Makenzie E. Simula, 19, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

March 9

* Michelle L. Rivera, 33, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.

March 11

* Shan L. J. Fritz, 34, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone, fined $140.

* Jasmine K. Murray, 26, Cloquet, theft, continued for dismissal for one year, pay $18 in restitution.

* Jacob A. Niederer, 29, Minneapolis, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.

* Liam K. O'Leary, 20, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $700 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days and $500 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* John S. Whiteman Jr., 30, Orr, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $800 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

March 12

* Michael A. Kenda, 32, Superior, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50.

March 13

* Utsav K. Dey, 29, Ames, Iowa, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

March 14

* Jasmine K. Murray, 25, Cloquet, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Christopher S. Rabbers, 39, Cloquet, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

* Beth A. Rakowsky, 59, Duluth, reckless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

March 15

* Evan J. Charle Johnson, 22, South Range, open package of cannabis in a motor vehicle, fined $50.

* Donovan F. Davis, 21, Barnum, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Frederick A. Degerstrom, 47, Cloquet, driving 56 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.

* Victoria M. Hisgun, 31, Mahnomen, Minnesota, theft, fined $50 and pay $18 in restitution.

* Brittany R. Land, 34, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Leonardo D. Tillman, 44, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Brady K. Wedin, 17, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

March 17

* Cassandra R. Schleret, 41, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.

March 18

* Dennis W. Cieluch, 61, Cromwell, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Joshua N. Dingman, 46, Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, gross weight hauling forest products violation, fined $500.

* Brenda P. Gutierrez Zelaya, 36, Stillwater, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

* Brittany J. Hicks, 30, North Branch, Minnesota, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and four days local confinement.

* Nathan M. Houston, 43, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Octavia M. Marcil, 28, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $50 and four days local confinement.

* Joseph A. McLaughlin, 59, Cable, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 242 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.