Matters of Record for June 7, 2024

Jun. 7—District Court

Carlton County

May 28

* Kosgei K. Belion, 39, Red Wing, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Nathan D. Sheets, 55, Fairbanks, Alaska, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

May 29

* Preston W. Carter, 35, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Alexandria F. Eades, 20, Ashland, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Rina L. Molla, 31, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.

* Keemon C. Moore, 23, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.

* Tyler D. Swieringa, 26, Saginaw, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $900 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

May 30

* Jaylen J. Barnett, 26, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Warren C. Burdick, 37, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Joseph M. Chouinard, 39, Hibbing, receiving stolen property, fined $50, 118 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Nishah D. Dupuis, 35, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Robert C. Edwards, 48, Hibbing, violation of no contact order, fined $50, 25 days local confinement and one year in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Elizabeth M. Francis, 26, Minneapolis, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.

* Ashley M. Freeman, 34, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed one year probation with conditions.

* Jared A. Jerome, 33, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance, 24 months in prison.

* Joseph R. Jones, 56, Superior, failure to stop for a school bus, adjudication stayed for one year, 10 hour Community Work Service.

* Trisha M. Makinen, 25, Tower, careless driving, fined $100; operating a motor vehicle with a canceled/revoked/suspended license, fined $300.

* Gerald A. Novacinski Jr., 42, Cloquet, damage to property, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $1,150 in restitution.

* Joseph P. Otteson-Goldberg, 33, Grand Rapids, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.

* Reginald Petion, 35, Hibbing, test refusal, 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; second test refusal, fined $100, 29 days local confinement and 48 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.

* Gale A. Rachuy, 64, Rochester, Minnesota, issue dishonored check, 30 days local confinement, pay $346 in restitution.

* Alexandra M. Robidoux, 33, Cloquet, theft, fined $50.

* Damion S. Romero, 23, Superior, hit and run — failure to stop for damage to property, adjudication stayed for one year.

* Jeremiah J. Schmitz, 29, Saginaw, intent to escape motor vehicle tax, adjudication stayed for one year.

* Hunter D. Vdakes, 25, Phoenix, Maryland, possession of a controlled substance, 364 days local confinement; fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on one day probation.

* Amy J. Wise, 48, Cloquet, theft, continued for dismissal for one year.

May 31

* Alyson M. Bialke, 50, Britt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Ryan J. Dahlberg, 48, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Marylou J. Lian, 68, Aurora, move over law violation, fined $50.

* Justin R. Raati, 18, Virginia, display plates of another vehicle, fined $300.

* Joseph T. Silker, 37, Carlton, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Sean M. Swapinski, 37, Hibbing, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Sadie R. Young, 34, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

June 1

* Victor M. Mena-Maldonado, 28, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.

June 2

* Sylver J. Athey, 24, North Branch, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Thomas J. Nicholl Sr., 55, Hermantown, child passenger restraint violation, fined $50.

June 3

* Nicole L. Tibbetts, 39, Federal Dam, Minnesota, give false information to a peace officer, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.