Matters of Record for June 14, 2024

Jun. 14—District Court

Carlton County

June 4

* Adam R. Kiminski, 45, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Kimberly A. Vera, 43, Champlin, Minnesota, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.

June 5

* Paul W. Dietz, 41, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Skyler R. Hakala, 26, Sturgeon Lake, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

June 6

* Noah D. Clampitt, 19, Mahtowa, theft, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and pay $155 in restitution.

* Trace T. Norton, 27, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $800 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

June 8

* Robert N. Dow, 23, Elk River, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.

June 9

* Brittany A. Johnson, 37, Minneapolis, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70; driving after revocation, fined $200.

June 10

* Emmeline E. D. Kubat, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Karlee L. Strum, 32, Duluth, overwork/mistreat animals, adjudication stayed on one year probation.