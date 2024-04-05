Matters of Record for April 5, 2024

Apr. 5—District Court

Carlton County

March 18

* Tarek D. J. Crestik, 32, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, 364 days local confinement, 294 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; disorderly conduct, 52 days local confinement; violation of no contact order, 50 days local confinement; second count violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 49 days stayed on one year probation with conditions with conditions, concurrent.

* Heidi E. Klein, 38, Oakdale, Minnesota, theft, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and pay $31 in restitution.

* Madelyn G. Nave, 23, Duluth, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $25.

* Joseph S. Nitzschke, 35, Eveleth, obstructing legal process, 90 days local confinement.

* Tony J. Shelley, 24, Superior, receiving stolen property, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.

March 19

* Marissa W. Anderson, 32, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $700 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Todd W. Dietzmann, 58, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Adria C. Haapoja, 39, Cloquet, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for six months, $200 fine.

* Nicholas C. Lombardi, 46, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* April A. Petite, 34, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $700 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Ryan D. Rawlings, 26, no address listed, open package of cannabis in a motor vehicle, fined $100.

* Valerie J. Shingobe, 66, McGregor, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for six months with conditions, $200 fine.

* Jerome L. Strother Jr., 28, St. Louis Park, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.

March 20

* Johnathon A. Haag, 26, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Vincent J. Jourdain, 39, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $700 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Kaylee Poulin, 27, Thunder Bay, Ontario, driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

* Brandon R. Shaw, 20, Carlton, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.

* Sadie R. Slides Off, 21, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 10 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.

* Jerome L. Strother, 28, St. Louis Park, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Johnathon D. Wegscheid, 23, Crosby, driving after revocation, fined $200.

March 21

* Conner M. A. Barney, 20, Cloquet, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for six months.

* Janell M. Bassett, 67 Twin Lakes Township, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Nicole S. Beaulieu, 37, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Parker S. Colbert, 19, Ramsey, Minnesota, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.

* Daniel E. Leskey, 30, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $50.

* Jessica L. Ponti, 36, Rolling Meadows, Illinois, move over law violation, fined $50.

* Austin J. Webster, 31, Saginaw, possession of a controlled substance, 24 months in prison.

March 22

* Victoria B. Anderson, 33, Kettle River, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.

* Hunter K. East, 18, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

March 23

* Caleb B. Christofferson, 21, Shevlin, Minnesota, exceeds gross weight-hauling forest products, fined $600.

* Jesus A. Rojas Melendez, 40, Minneapolis, move over law violation, fined $50.

March 24

* Jarred A. Gass, 29, Blaine, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Benjamin N. O. Kuffour, 35, So. St. Paul, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.