Mattel announces second US theme park: What to know

A new Mattel Adventure Park is headed for Kansas.

Mattel Inc., whose brands include Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price, announced the plans on Wednesday in partnership with Epic Resort Destinations.

“Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will bring our iconic brands to life with epic roller coasters, family-friendly attractions, an immersive theatre, themed dining, and so much more,” Mattel’s Chief Franchise Officer Josh Silverman said in a statement. “We are thrilled to expand these themed entertainment destinations and invite new fans to experience the world of Mattel in all-new ways as they create lasting memories with loved ones.”

It’ll be the second such park in the country. The first Mattel Adventure Park is currently being built in Glendale, Arizona, and is expected to open late this year.

Here’s what travelers and Mattel fans should know.

When is Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City opening?

The park is expected to open in 2026. Mattel plans to break ground later this year.

Where will Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City be located?

The park will actually be located in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Mattel says it will be an “an all-new entertainment resort destination.”

What’s planned for Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City?

The new park will feature the same attractions as Mattel Adventure Park Glendale, Arizona:

Hot Wheels™ Bone Shaker™: The Ultimate Ride and the Hot Wheels™ Twin Mill™ Racer, one of the most anticipated roller coasters debuting this year

A “larger-than-life Barbie Beach House” with an interactive Barbie Dream Closet Experience, theater and rooftop restaurant and bar

Five “experiential attractions” themed around Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor

He-Man vs. Skeletor Laser Tag

Mini-golf inspired by Mattel games

An oversized UNO climbing structure

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Mattel Adventure Park planned for Kansas City area