Matt Schultz wins Republican party nomination for Dallas County attorney

Matt Schultz has won the Republican party nomination for Dallas County attorney, according to unofficial results.

Schultz won with 71% of the vote to Republican candidate Ronald Forsell's 29%, unofficial results show. Schultz will face Meggan Guns, who ran uncontested in the Democratic primary, in the November general election.

"People know me and know what I've stood for," Schultz told the Des Moines Register after results were in Tuesday.

"I always run like I'm losing. I made 150 phone calls today," he said.

"I worked hard. I'm just happy that we had so many volunteers working to help us win," he added.

Schultz, an attorney, is 44 years old and lives in Urbandale. He served as Madison County's attorney from 2015 to 2023. He was previously the Iowa Secretary of State from 2011 to 2014 and has been an active leader in Iowa Republican presidential campaigns.

Forsell, first assistant Dallas County attorney, is 34 years old and lives in Waukee.

Schultz, Forsell and Guns all agreed the most important issue facing the county is the increased demand that rapid population growth is placing on the local court system.

Longtime assistant attorney Jeannine Ritchie was appointed county attorney in 2022 to replace Chuck Sinnard, whom Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed as a district judge. Ritchie is not running for election.

Other Dallas County candidates were uncontested on the primary ballot and will run in the November election. They include:

Republican Todd Halbur will face Democrat Robert Oller for county auditor.

Julia Helm, the current county auditor, is running to represent District 2 on the Dallas County Board of Supervisors.

Dallas County Sheriff Adam M. Infante is running unopposed for reelection.

Dallas County Treasurer Summer Portzen is running unopposed for reelection.

