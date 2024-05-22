Matt Nunn wins Republican nomination for Kentucky Senate District 17 seat

Matt Nunn has won the Republican nomination for the District 17 Senate seat in Kentucky.

Nunn, a Republican from Sadieville, will face Kiana Fields, a Democrat from Georgetown, in the November election.

District 17 includes Grant and Scott counties, as well as parts of Kenton and Fayette counties. Scott county is among the fastest-growing counties in the state, with about half of the district’s population living there.

Nunn beat Julia Jaddock, a Republican from Georgetown, for the seat. He received 67% of the votes and Jaddock received 33%, according to unofficial election results.

Nunn is a retired Kentucky Army National Guard commissioned officer and is currently the vice president of enterprise risk management at Toyota Tshusho America. He grew up in Bell County and is now a business owner in Georgetown, according to his website.

He was backed by outgoing the outgoing senator, Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, as well as Kentucky Right to Life, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and local judge-executives in all three counties in the district with a judge-executive system of government.

