Matt Martin wins big in three-horse race for Wayne County commissioner

WOOSTER − Matt Martin was a big winner in the race for a seat on the Wayne County Board of Commissioners commencing Jan. 2, defeating Kyle Shanklin and Steven Wolfe in the Republican Primary.

Martin pulled in 6,043 of 11,116 votes cast. Shanklin finished second with 2,610 votes, followed by Steven Wolfe with 2,463.

Wayne County has 73,057 registered voters, and 17,083 (23.38%) voted on Tuesday.

Deomcratic write-in candidate Karla DeMali received 27 votes.

"I am grateful for the support that I have received from my family and friends, and more importantly, the outpouring of support that I have received from the voters who have put their trust in me," Martin said. "I appreciate the honorable race the other two candidates have run.

"I look forward to November and then to serve in my new role as a Wayne County commissioner," the newly elected commissioner continued.

Shanklin tipped his hat to Martin and wished him well in his role as commissioner.

"Congratulations to Matt. I hope her serves the county well," Shanklin said. "I will continue to serve the citizens of Orrville to the best of my ability and continue to help make Orrville stronger. I want to thank the citizens of Wayne County for getting out and voting.

In the race for the other commissioner seat, commencing Jan. 3, Dave McMillen ran unopposed and received 10,146 votes.

Craig edges Hlavaty to win House 77th bid

Five Republican candidates competed in Tuesday's primary election to fill the seat held by Scott Wiggam as state representative for Ohio's 77th District.

Meredith Craig edged Josh Hlavaty 4,297 to 4,127, with Bill Albright finishing third with 1,674 votes and Dennis Finley garnering 1,224 votes. Frank Grande received 825 of the 12,147 votes cast.

Only one Democrat, Mark Gooch, is running for the position. He received 2,683 votes.

