Matt Martin: 'Desire to serve,' find best solutions for Wayne County as commissioner

WOOSTER − A quartet of candidates are vying for one of the two available seats on the board of Wayne County commissioners in the March 19 primary.

Three of the candidates are Republicans − Matt Martin, Kyle E. Shanklin and Steven Wolfe. They are vying for the seat being vacated by Ron Amstutz. Also running for the seat is write-in candidate Karla Demali.

Republican Dave McMillen is running unopposed in the primary for the other seat being vacated Sue Smail.

The Daily Record will feature each candidate in stories in the next couple of weeks.

Martin said he believes Wayne County's largest industry is agriculture and all of the businesses that support it.

"We also have a strong manufacturing presence," he said. "As commissioner I will support and protect our strengths with the resources that we have available."

He said commissioners have "not only the opportunity but also the obligation" to support county government departments, such as law enforcement, the courts, the airport and county home, "in order to continue the wellness of our community."

"There are also ways to collaborate and show support for other local entities within Wayne County to meet the needs of all our residents," he said.

Matt Martin is a candidate for Wayne County Commissioner.

A conservative steward of county funds

Martin pledges his best effort to conservatively steward county funds.

He said the people and the land are the county's greatest assets, and he hopes to focus on promoting the health and vitality of residents.

"This includes helping to create additional housing to accommodate growth at all socioeconomic levels," Martin said. "We need to continue encouraging new and additional industrial spaces within our communities and improving the utilities to support the growth. By doing this we may discourage and limit the loss of productive farmland."

Martin credits his life experiences for making him the man he is today.

"I have been fortunate in many life experiences that have brought me to where I am today," he said. "I have and continue to improve on skills that include organizational management, building relationships, good stewardship, strong character, investing in those around me, and common sense.

"Since childhood I have been taught a strong work ethic," Martin said. "I received my education at Northwestern Schools, the Career Center, University of Akron, Liberty University, as well as additional opportunities such as through my time in the United States Marine Corps. I have learned valuable life lessons in each step of my professional career."

Serving the community

For the last seven years Martin has served as the Wayne County Fair secretary, treasurer and manager. During this time he was afforded opportunities to connect with leaders of the community. Among those opportunities were serving as a trustee for Main Street Wooster, former treasurer for Wayne County Convention and Visitors Bureau and attending Leadership Wooster.

"In my personal life I serve as a deacon in my church, teach Sunday School and participate in various church men’s groups," he said. "Faith is my moral compass and the standards by which I live my life. I believe that good stewardship and accountability are vital attributes in success.

"I have been given many opportunities to demonstrate character and the desire to serve my community by utilizing the skills that I have learned throughout my life," he said. "I lead using servant and transformational leadership styles. I believe in investing in others and developing them into leadership roles. Throughout my life I have learned valuable lessons that I continue to implement."

Common sense, building relationships, organizational, good stewardship, clear communication and having the ability to see individual’s strengths and weaknesses and giving them opportunities for success are among his strengths, he said.

Life lessons learned

After graduating from Northwestern High School and the Wayne County Schools Career Center, he joined the United States Marine Corps where honor, courage and commitment were more than words − they were a way of life, he said.

"Upon my honorable discharge I returned home and joined the workforce," he said. "While working in the oil field, agriculture and working with youth, I learned that hard work and responsibility are rewarding.

"During this same time, I married my wife of 20 years, and we have two children," Martin said. "I continue to learn the lessons of sacrifice, love and putting others first."

He continued his education and earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Akron and is nearing a bachelor's degree in business management from Liberty University.

Fair offered opportunity to grow leadership skills

"Over the past seven years the fair has experienced many obstacles. Using my skills I have helped the fair and the Fair Board continue its success," Martin said. "Also, during this time, I have been afforded many opportunities to grow in leadership. I am a graduate of Leadership Wooster in 2022."

Goals he hopes to achieve as a commissioner are continuing to be successful in creating a safe and healthy community.

"The willingness to listen to problems that will present themselves and through open communication and the desire to serve, finding the best possible solutions utilizing the many resources at the local and state levels in order to make the best overall decisions," Martin said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Matt Martin: Leadership, stewardship key in Wayne commissioner race