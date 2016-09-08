LaueringTheBar: Matt Lauer mauled over his performance at presidential forum

The NBC News Commander-in-Chief Forum with Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, moderated by Matt Lauer, was billed as the first joint candidate event of the general election and as a chance for viewers to see both White House hopefuls back-to-back on the same stage in primetime.

And while the reviews of the candidates were mixed, Lauer’s performance was pummeled by critics, who said the “Today” show host spent too much time on Clinton’s emails, cut her responses short, and lobbed Trump softball questions without challenging him on his past statements.

Here’s a sampling of the criticism:

So Matt Lauer see his role as preventing Hillary from going into detail while failing to fact check Trump’s lies? — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 8, 2016

Matt Lauer racing through a list of questions, not much follow-up. Sometimes you have to stop, listen, change direction during interview. — adam nagourney (@adamnagourney) September 8, 2016

That pathetic Matt Lauer interview made me think, for the first time, Trump could win https://t.co/P3Xv8QbkpH — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) September 8, 2016

I am ever more disgusted with my profession, journalism, tonight. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) September 8, 2016

Matt Lauer was terrible last night. He should stick to scrambling eggs on TV and leave the moderating to prepared journalists. — Bill Press (@bpshow) September 8, 2016

This #NBCNewsForum feels like an embarrassment to journalism. It’s about soundbites, not serious discussion of foreign policy. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) September 8, 2016

I don’t blame Lauer for asking the email question. But it’s ABSURD that he started off with Trump, “Why should you be Commander-in-Chief?” — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 8, 2016

“Did anything surprise you in the intelligence briefings?” Seriously?? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 8, 2016

One moment in particular seemed to showcase that Lauer was ill prepared to handle the forum.

When Trump falsely asserted, “I was totally against the war in Iraq,” Lauer did not challenge the claim despite the fact that Trump told Howard Stern the opposite in 2002.

View photos

“You can look at ‘Esquire’ magazine from 2004,” Trump told Lauer, citing an article in which he said he opposed the war at the time.

The war began in January 2003.

How in the hell does Lauer not factcheck Trump lying about Iraq? This is embarrassingly bad. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 8, 2016

How can someone like @MLauer not set the record straight on Trump’s bogus claim of being against the war in Iraq? — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 8, 2016

“I was totally against the war in Iraq,” Trump says, saying something that is not true. Matt Lauer offers no follow up. — andrew kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) September 8, 2016

So Lauer didn’t correct Trump on his record about Iraq? — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 8, 2016

@MLauer failed to fact check Trump on his false claim on opposing the Iraq war. So we did –>>> https://t.co/GW1WRWTCD1 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 8, 2016

So @MLauer’s plan is just to let Trump lie about his past statements on Iraq? — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 8, 2016

Seriously — everyone, and I mean everyone, knew this would happen. And Matt Lauer didn’t have a followup planned? https://t.co/mm5ufZKjEx — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 8, 2016

Basically universal condemnation from journalists for Lauer letting Trump get away with Iraq War comments: pic.twitter.com/S0O2BvepDr — andrew kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) September 8, 2016

Something seriously wrong w/ process when network allows presidential candidate to lie in prime time-then fact-check when no one’s watching — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) September 8, 2016