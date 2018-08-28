Matt Lauer tells fans he'll be 'back on TV': Report

Matt Lauer is still hoping for a comeback.

The disgraced former "Today" show host has been laying low in the Hamptons since was fired last November for sexual misconduct in the workplace. He's been living at his beloved estate with his estranged wife, Annette Roque, and their three children as they've been negotiating the final terms of their divorce. They recently settled for a reported $20 million.

During a rare recent outing in Manhattan, though, Lauer allegedly hit his old haunt, Donohue's Steak House, a restaurant he'd been known to frequent over the years, he seemed to imply that he'll be returning to television in the future.

"A group of older ladies came over to Lauer, saying, 'We miss you!'" a source told Page Six.

Lauer's response? "I've been busy being a dad, but don't worry, I'll be back on TV."

The reported interaction occurred as Lauer has begun to step out a bit more publicly over the summer months: The 60-year-old was all-smiles at the Hamptons Paddle and Party for Pink earlier this month, he was spotted eating at Serafina in East Hampton and he attended the Hampton Classic this past Sunday. Roque was also there, and "they interacted" during the event.

The series of public outings comes after a source told ET that he's "inching his way back into society."

"Matt is completely aware he has not been forgiven for his sexual misconduct, and certainly all has not been forgotten. He has kept a very low profile not only for himself but for the sake of his family," the source said. "He realizes the utter embarrassment he has caused everyone involved."

"He also knows he might never be completely pardoned for his behavior, so he's finally come to terms with the fact he needs to start stepping out in public," the source added. "He is beginning to inch his way back into society. He still fears the endless backlash, but also knows he can't hide forever."

Back in June, Page Six also reported that Lauer was spotted at dinner with "Today" senior producer Deborah Kosofsky.

Whispers that Lauer could attempt a full-fledged comeback come as a surprise, seeing as though none of the other men whose behavior was exposed as part of the #MeToo movement have tried to rebuild their careers. Charlie Rose, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K. have all all but disappeared from the public eye, though Louis C.K. did make a surprise appearance at Comedy Cellar on Monday night in New York City.