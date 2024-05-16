Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert Brutally Roasted Outside Trump Trial

Some of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters in Congress showed up at his hush-money trial on Thursday. They didn’t plan on being publicly embarrassed.

Representatives Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were among those who made the trek to Manhattan, ostensibly to support the former president. They quickly found themselves the object of scorn from local New Yorkers.



The audience at the trainwreck press conference also heckled the members of Congress, even chanting “Beetlejuice” at Boebert, a reference to her inappropriate behavior at a live theatrical performance of Beetlejuice last fall. To make matters worse, the heckling came as she tried to get some microphone time as her colleagues quickly left her behind.



People are heckling Boebert, yelling Beetlejuice at her pic.twitter.com/SQxsPq4bKk — Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2024

The MAGA politicians had other plans for their New York trip. Perhaps they wanted to get out of their actual legislative work, to tease a second insurrection, to make a cringey campaign ad with Trump, or to help him skirt his gag order (which would be illegal). Maybe they think their support will help the presumptive Republican nominee for president’s self-esteem, as his trial is certainly not going well for him.



Trump is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records with the intent to further an underlying crime by using his former fixer, Michael Cohen, to pay off adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair before the 2016 election. Each day of the trial brings more damning testimony and evidence against him.

