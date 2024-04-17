Matt Gaetz to campaign for Adam Morgan, 'Congress needs more America First warriors'

Far-right conservative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Congressman, is coming to Greenville to help campaign against his colleague William Timmons.

Gaetz will join South Carolina state representative and Fourth Congressional District Candidate Adam Morgan to keynote a campaign rally on April 23 at the Greenville Marriott.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming Congressman Gaetz to South Carolina,” said Morgan in a press release. “Matt is a strong leader in Congress and I’m thankful to have his support, as well as several other conservative members of Congress, who are committed to consistently fighting for conservative ideals and winning.”

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the rally beginning at 6:30. Tickets required for entrance can be found here.

“Congress needs more America First warriors willing to fight the establishment, the uniparty and the special interests,” said Congressman Gaetz. “Adam Morgan is that warrior who will join me to fight the DC swamp to take back our country and restore our conservative values. I enthusiastically endorse his candidacy for South Carolina’s Fourth Congressional District and am excited to have him fighting with me soon for the country we love.”

Morgan, an extreme conservative who chairs the SC Freedom Caucus, recently garnered national attention on the social media app X, formerly known as Twitter, when he posted a video of him on the South Carolina House Floor claiming that dark money groups were behind the pressure for him to vote for an economic development.

“My constituents told me to vote no on the $1.3 billion VW project ($400 million of which is taxpayer cash). But the swamp wants me to ignore those ‘back home,’” Morgan posted to X, which received 1.3 million views.

Gaetz responded to Morgan’s post, saying “Inject this into my veins.” Gaetz has also openly spoken about Timmons on X, saying “We need better Republicans than this.”

Still, earlier this year, Timmons garnered former President Donald Trump’s endorsement for a second time.

"Congressman William Timmons is a terrific advocate for the people of South Carolina's 4th Congressional District," Trump said in a press release. A captain in the Air National Guard, he fights hard to secure our border, strengthen our military, support our veterans, grow the economy, defend our Second Amendment, and hold Joe Biden and the Radical Left Accountable. An original member of my South Carolina Leadership Team, Congressman William Timmons has my complete and total endorsement."

The primary is June 11 and early voting begins Tuesday, May 28. Whoever secures the primary will face off against Democrat Kathryn Harvey.

Savannah Moss covers Greenville County politics and growth/development. Reach her at smoss@gannett.com or follow her on X @Savmoss.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Matt Gaetz endorses Adam Morgan over William Timmons in GOP primary