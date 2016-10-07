Matt Drudge criticized after suggesting government is ‘lying’ about Hurricane Matthew

Miroslava Roznovjakova, left, and Ray Hayyat place sandbags in front of their store to guard against flooding Thursday in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo: Chris O’Meara/AP)

Influential blogger Matt Drudge faced fierce backlash on Thursday after downplaying the threat of Hurricane Matthew.

The now Category 3 storm reportedly killed more than 500 people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes in Haiti and has prompted mass evacuations in the U.S. Drudge, however, expressed doubts about the severity of the storm.

The founder of the widely read Drudge Report website took to Twitter to suggest that the government was hyping the threat of the hurricane to “make an exaggerated point” about climate change.

The respectables are starting to wonder if Drudge is trying to get people killed by discouraging evacuations https://t.co/sfzRAarKGp — John Tabin (@johntabin) October 6, 2016





Whatever respect I had for Drudge, which was minimal to start with, was destroyed with this tweet. How insanely asinine can one be? https://t.co/aqjzjRfb8B — Greg Fishel (@gbfishel) October 6, 2016





Hey @DRUDGE, is this all fake? Part of the governments "exaggerating" about the potential damage of hurricane #Matthew? https://t.co/Q35Guiubcg — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) October 7, 2016





As of late Thursday, President Obama had declared a state of emergency in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.