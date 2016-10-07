    Matt Drudge criticized after suggesting government is ‘lying’ about Hurricane Matthew

    Caitlin Dickson
    Breaking News Reporter
    Miroslava Roznovjakova, left, and Ray Hayyat place sandbags in front of their store to guard against floodingThursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo: Chris O'Meara/AP)
    View photos
    Miroslava Roznovjakova, left, and Ray Hayyat place sandbags in front of their store to guard against flooding Thursday in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo: Chris O’Meara/AP)

    Influential blogger Matt Drudge faced fierce backlash on Thursday after downplaying the threat of Hurricane Matthew.

    The now Category 3 storm reportedly killed more than 500 people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes in Haiti and has prompted mass evacuations in the U.S. Drudge, however, expressed doubts about the severity of the storm.

    The founder of the widely read Drudge Report website took to Twitter to suggest that the government was hyping the threat of the hurricane to “make an exaggerated point” about climate change.

    One of Matt Drudge's tweets about Hurricane Matthew. (Screenshot: Twitter)
    View photos
    One of Matt Drudge’s tweets about Hurricane Matthew. (Screenshot: Twitter)
    One of Matt Drudge's tweets about Hurricane Matthew. (Screenshot: Twitter)
    View photos
    One of Matt Drudge’s tweets about Hurricane Matthew. (Screenshot: Twitter)




    As of late Thursday, President Obama had declared a state of emergency in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.