"Matilda: The Musical" dance practice

TechCrunch

The tech world is incredibly focused on AI and its applications today, but artificial intelligence is hardly the only place where progress is being made. If you want to get really into the weeds, pay attention to the progress that quantum computing is making, as made evident recently by an announcement from Microsoft and Quantinuum. The pair of companies made what TechCrunch described as a "major breakthrough in quantum error correction," which could make quantum computing systems far more usable than before.