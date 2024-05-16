Math teacher at Indio High School named a 2025 Riverside County Teacher of the Year

Indio High School teacher Amy Torres works with her students at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., May 16, 2024. Torres was awarded a Teacher of the Year certificate by the Riverside Office of Education.

What’s it like to learn math from a Riverside County Teacher of the Year at Indio High School? In Amy Torres' classroom, students experience an inclusive environment where they feel safe to make mistakes and learn without shame.Torres received the news that she is one of four educators named a 2025 Riverside County Teacher of the Year on Thursday morning during her first period class when an entourage of education leaders burst into her classroom to surprise her and her students with the announcement.

Indio High School teacher Amy Torres, right receives a Riverside County Teacher of the Year certificate from Dr. Edwin Gomez with the Riverside Office of Education at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., May 16, 2024.

"Ever since I started as an AVID tutor here for my first job in education, I always knew that I wanted to be back at Indio High School," Torres said in a statement provided by the Riverside County Office of Education. "It's my goal to engage students, help them be successful and to learn how to give back."

As chair of the math department, Torres also advises the National Honors Society and the California Scholarship Federation. Recently, she earned a supplementary authorization in computer science from Cal State Chico, with the goal of introducing Advanced Placement computer science courses at the high school.

Indio High School teacher Amy Torres was recognized as a Riverside County Teacher of the Year by the Riverside Office of Education at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., May 16, 2024.

Torres began her teaching career as a long-term substitute in 2015, working at two middle schools in the Desert Sands Unified School District before securing her current role in 2017. She holds a bachelor's degree in liberal studies with a minor in mathematics from California State University San Marcos and a master's degree in mathematics secondary education from Western Governors University.

"I can see by looking around this classroom that there is a lot of learning that takes place here," said Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Edwin Gomez, during the surprise visit. “Ms. Torres is a committed educator who emphasizes the significance of mathematics in everyday life. She models good stewardship in her class and across campus, creating a benefit for the entire community.”

Torres will join Amanda Zonker from Riverside STEM Academy, along with two other teachers whose names have yet to be revealed, in representing Riverside County in the 2025 California Teacher of the Year competition.

Jennifer Cortez covers education in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at jennifer.cortez@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio High teacher named a 2025 Riverside County Teacher of the Year