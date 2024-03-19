Math, science, history and observation: How we know when, where eclipses will occur

On April 8, a solar eclipse will occur across North America, with a path of totality — total blockage of the sun by the moon — occurring throughout the day above several large U.S. cities in succession. In metro Detroit, the eclipse will begin at 1:58 p.m., reach more than 98% coverage of the sun around 3:14 p.m. and conclude with a final partial eclipse at 4:27 p.m.

But how do we know that — down to not just the day, but the minute, the path and the level of sun coverage? The answer involves thousands of years of human history and some of the most famous scientists of all time.

Ancient civilizations thousands of years ago noticed correlations between the sun, the moon, the stars and the seasons — and their observations over time became very refined. Ancient Chinese, Chaldean and Babylonian cultures, as far back as 2,500 BCE, noticed that certain celestial events, including eclipses, repeated themselves.

"Humans quickly noticed that lunar and solar eclipses would alternate dates, roughly nine years apart, and that solar eclipses would repeat patterns about every 18 years," said Austin Edmister, assistant director for astronomy at the Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

That roughly 18-year pattern is known as a Saros cycle, based on an ancient Babylonian word for a time interval. Fred Espenak, a retired astrophysicist who worked at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center writing for NASA.gov explained what this meant: "Any two eclipses separated by one Saros cycle share very similar geometries. They occur at the same node with the moon at nearly the same distance from Earth and at the same time of year."

'The short answer is, it was math!'

One slight problem: It's not exactly 18 years; it's more like 18 years, 11 days and 8 hours. That means when the Saros cycle rolls around again, the extra one-third or so day has caused that much more Earth rotation, putting the eclipse path a little farther west. It means it takes three Saros cycles — about 54 years and 34 days — for a solar eclipse to return to about the same geographic region.

It was Sir Isaac Newton and his revolutionary theory of gravitation, published in what many consider the most important scientific work ever written, the Principia in 1687, that led to a far greater understanding of our solar system, planetary motion throughout it, and thus the cycles of eclipses.

"The short answer is, it was math!" said Shannon Schmoll, director of the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University.

"We had a lot of observations by that point to understand Earth's rotation, orbital period, etc., which helped humans understand and predict moon phases and planetary motion. And Newton was able to start explaining that mathematically, which allowed for more precise predictions."

In this July 29, 1933 file photo, a teacher and students stand next to an astronomical instrument at the Ancient Observatory in what is now Beijing. The facility was built in the 1400s. The Babylonians, the Maya and the Chinese centuries ago noticed a mathematical pattern in when eclipses showed up and started calculating them in advance.

English astronomer and mathematician Edmond Halley, a contemporary of Newton's who helped him fund publication of the Principia, was fascinated with the cutting-edge concepts of applying mathematical formulas to how the heavens moved. He noted historical records of a comet in 1531, 1607 and 1682, and surmised it was the same comet, coming back around. Halley in 1705 predicted that comet would be observed again in 1758. He didn't live to see his prediction come true, but it's been dubbed Halley's Comet ever since. Its last appearance was 1986; its next will be 2061.

Refining the calculations

Halley in 1715 also correctly predicted a total lunar eclipse, and how the moon's shadow would pass across England, based on Newton's planetary motion principles. In 1824, a German accountant with a fascination about space and eclipses, Friedrich Wilhelm Bessel, came up with a refined mathematical formula that also moved forward eclipse prediction, elements of which are still used to this day.

An image of Halley's Comet, taken on May 29, 1910, by Professor Edward Emerson Barnard at Yerkes Observatory.

As technology — on Earth and in space — has fine-tuned observations of planetary movement and other factors, predictive models of eclipses have also improved.

"There are many factors involved like the Earth's rotational speed, the moon and the Earth's orbital speed — and those change over time," Schmoll said. "All of these have to be mathematically modeled to get to the point where we can know what's going to happen with precision."

So when the sky goes dark around 3:14 p.m. April 8, imagine Sir Isaac Newton, Edmond Halley and Freidrich Bessel somewhere, smiling and nodding knowingly.

