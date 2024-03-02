Math Field Day hosted at WVU TECH

BECKLEY (WVNS) – Students across Southern West Virginia are showing their skills in Math. WVU Tech hosted Math Field Day’ for elementary through high school students.

Students are gathered to solve math problems to hopefully win awards.

For students to compete in regional Math Field Day, they are either picked or have to take a test to qualify.

Jo Frost, Teacher for Raleigh County Schools, said Math Field Day shows the subject in a different angle.

“To have enrichment above and beyond their regular day in math. The questions are framed a little differently even though they’re to the standards that we have, what we teach with. It enriches them and it shows them how math can be seen a little differently” said Frost to 59News.

Students have the chance to qualify for the state Math Field Day through this event. Awards were given to students at the end of the event.

