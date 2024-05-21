Mater Dei grad wins top Indiana award for optometry

An Evansville optometrist has been given one of the highest awards in his field.

Dr. Todd Niemeier has been named the 2024 Optometrist of the Year by the Indiana Optometric Association. This award goes to someone who has demonstrated contributions to the profession and service on behalf of the visual welfare of the public and the community at large.

Founded in 1897, the association has been the voice of optometry doctors who service Indiana communities with eye and vision care.

Niemeier, a Mater Dei High School graduate, began practicing at Professional Eyecare Associates in 2002 after graduating from Indiana University's School of Optometry. In 2008, he received the Young OD of the Year award and has since held different positions in the IOA including president from 2015-2016 and his current roles of serving on the IOA Government Affairs Committee and Key Legislative Person Committee.

When he's not in the world of optometry, he's involved with German Township baseball, Resurrection Catholic Church and St. Vincent DePaul.

