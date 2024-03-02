Matchmaking event in Baton Rouge gives network opportunities to small, minority owned businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Minority Business Development Agency Business Center in partnership with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome hosted their second annual matchmaking event in downtown Baton Rouge.

The goal was to give minority businesses a network opportunity, said Charletta Fortson, executive director of Louisiana Minority Business Development Agency Business Center.

“We’re able to put those small and minority businesses in front of those people who are making those buying decisions,” Fortson said.

Giving them the opportunity to get contracts through one-on-one sessions to talk about their businesses and what they can provide for buyers.

Health leaders host free community baby shower in North Baton Rouge

“When you are able to get in front of the buyers, the buyers are talking about, well, you know, we’ve got some opportunities coming up. We’re looking for construction, we’re looking for, you know, people who can provide food service. We’re looking for all of these different, you know, companies in these areas,” Fortson said.

Buyers consisted of purchasing managers from the city and big corporations’ representatives such as Amazon, Folgers, Entergy, and Louisiana Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Small minority businesses owner Karen Williams attended the event and said her business, NOLA Steele Fabrication and Erection, has benefitted from the first matchmaking event, which motivated her to attend again.

“There was plenty, plenty opportunities, so it brought me back here today for the same reason, to speak with Folgers. I’ve been trying to get in with them and so I had a conversation with them, and I am definitely looking forward to doing work with them,” Williams said.

Williams said being a small business owner is not easy, but events like these help with challenges she may face.

“I am the only African American woman in the state of Louisiana that does steel fabricating and erecting. So, what’s hard for me, my challenges have been financing, funding, as well as workforce,” Williams said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

BRProud Daily News

Fortson said it’s important to help small minority owned businesses, especially because it doesn’t only help the business world but the community.

“When you are impacting a small business, you are impacting a family. You are impacting a community. You are impacting generations to come. So, as long as we continue to create access to these contract opportunities, we, it’s a ripple effect,” Fortson said.

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.