Match Day in Lubbock sees 100% of TTUHSC students matched for residency program

A journey that began with a White Coat Ceremony during the middle of the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 is one step closer to ending.

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center hosted its annual Match Day event at the Overton Hotel, where students, family and friends sat anxiously for the clock to strike 11 a.m. to find out where they matched for their residency programs.

Incoming Texas Tech HSC medical students welcomed with parade

The newly appointed dean of the TTUHSC School of Medicine, Dr. John DeToledo, said the day was one to celebrate the years of hard work students had to endure to embark on their final education chapter to become physicians.

Texas Tech School of Medicine dean John DeToledo speaks during Match Day, Friday, March 15, 2024, at the Overton Hotel.

"This is where our students really step into the life of being trained as a physician and being responsible for the care of their own patients and refining their skills in the specialty that they chose," DeToledo said.

Being his first Match Day as dean of the School of Medicine, DeToledo said he was excited about the day's festivities and confident in the students, saying 100% of the students were matched this year.

However, the journey to this day is unique for every student, like Maribel and Luis Castro.

"I would say this thing means probably at least a decade worth of work that we have put in," Luis said. "We met in high school and we have gone through this journey all the way from undergraduate and matching at the same medical school is also another obstacle that we had to overcome."

Both hoped to return home to the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex area to focus on their preferred specialties — Maribel, OBGYN and Luis, neurology. Both were matched at the University of Texas in San Antonio in their preferred fields.

Maria Batchinsky reacts after reading her match on Match Day, Friday, March 15, 2024, at the Overton Hotel. Batchinsky matched with University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School for dermatology.

For Maria Batchinsky, Match Day meant something more to her as she is headed to UT Dell Medical School in Austin for dermatology.

"I feel like this is an accumulation of not only my efforts but also my family's efforts. I'm an immigrant child to Ukrainian immigrants," Batchinsky said. "I'm the first U.S. MD in my entire family, so it definitely means a lot,"

Batchinksy is not the only student who got into a dermatology program during Friday's ceremony.

Lubbock native Floyd Pirtle was also accepted into a dermatology program but a little closer to home. Gaining his bachelor's at TTU and going on to TTUHSC for his medical education, Prittle said as a kid, he watched his dad, who is also a physician, work and drive past the local hospitals, hoping one day he could train and work there.

"I found out that those dreams are coming true - that I will get to train there and hopefully practice within that system," he said.

Prittle was accepted to TTUHSC to continue the last leg of his education and hopes to continue working with the agricultural community to ensure they have access to healthcare.

For Alec Fulton, this day signified overcoming a life-altering obstacle to be standing where he is today. Fulton had experienced a skiing accident at the start of his medical education.

Texas Tech medical students participate in Match Day, Friday, March 15, 2024, at the Overton Hotel.

"First year of medical school, me and a group of us actually went on a ski trip and I had a traumatic brain injury from the accident that left me in a coma for about two weeks - a total of two months in the hospital," Fulton said.

Through the help of the university and the support of family, friends, and his wife, Fulton recovered and graduated with his original class. A feat – Fulton's wife Melanie — said stood as a testament to how important this day meant to her family and Alec's determination.

As these doctors embark on their next chapter in life, some of them and family members passed along advice for those who are considering medical school in the future.

Melanie Fulton said it's not easy for those who have partners who are thinking about joining medical school.

"But it's worth it whenever they come home from a lecture or rotation and you can see the passion that they have for the field that they're going into," Melanie said. "The fact that they have put in the work to get here — to actually see that joy come to fruition — I think makes it worth it."

Carina Watson, a single mother who matched at Methodist Hospital for OBGYN, said anyone can make it into medicine no matter their background if they put their mind to it.

"Stay motivated and you keep pushing and have people there in your corner," Watson said. "Be optimistic about things because at times it's easy to be like 'this is not gonna work out' — it's easy to give up but just don't. Try and stay positive and say, 'You know why things are gonna work out how they're meant to work'."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Match Day 2024 in Lubbock sees 100% of Texas Tech HSC students matched