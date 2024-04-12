Matawan doctor ripped off $1.9M; claimed more patient time than there are hours in the day

A Matawan cardiologist pleaded guilty to pocketing more than $1.9 million in fraudulent insurance reimbursements, including claims he submitted for treating patients in his office when he was out of the country, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday.

Dr. Fazal Panezai, 76, a Marlboro resident who owned Matawan-Aberdeen Heart & Medical Center, on one occasion filed insurance claims for more time spent with patients than there were hours in the day, authorities said.

Panezai pleaded guilty U.S. District Judge Georgette Castner in Trenton federal court to a charge of participating in a health care fraud scheme.

Panezai's attorney, Robert Scrivo, said his client was considered an old-school doctor who gave his cellphone number to patients.

Federal charges: Belmar man, 66, accused of swindling 30 investors out of $5M in a 36-year 'investment club' scam

"He certainly regrets his transgressions when it came to billing," Scrivo said. "He enjoyed a career in medicine providing the highest and best medical care to his patients and went above and beyond for them. But he certainly regrets his transgressions."

Authorities said Panezai submitted false claims to at least six health insurance benefit programs from 2017 to 2022 in a scheme in which he billed for more hours than he worked.

For example:

He billed insurers more than $80,000 for office visits when he was in Dubai.

He submitted claims on May 27, 2022, for office visits that lasted about 1,675 minutes, or 27.9 hours.

He billed insurers for office visits when patients only stopped in to pick up a prescription at the front desk.

What's medical care cost? Shore-area hospital price lists shrouded in secrecy, leaving consumers flying blind

The U.S. Attorney's case was aided by an undercover agent who posed as a patient. The agent had three office visits that lasted less than six minutes, but Panezai submitted insurance claims saying the visits lasted between 20 minutes and 29 minutes each, according to the complaint.

The agent on March 24, 2022, also picked up a prescription at Matawan Heart from the front desk, but Panezai's office submitted submit a claim for an office visit lasting 20 to 29 minutes, the complaint said.

The charge of health fraud is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of either $250,000 or twice the gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 20.

Michael L. Diamond is a business reporter who has been writing about the New Jersey economy and health care industry for more than 20 years. He can be reached at mdiamond@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Matawan cardiologist admits he ripped off $1.9M in insurance payments