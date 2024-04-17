Mastering finance essentials with Mercury's VP of finance, Dan Kang, at TechCrunch Early Stage

TechCrunch Early Stage is gearing up for another insightful event on April 25, and one roundtable session promises to be particularly illuminating for early-stage founders. Titled "Finance Fundamentals Before Your First Finance Hire: A Founder’s Guide to Navigating Early Financial Decisions," this roundtable will offer invaluable insights into navigating the financial complexities that often accompany the early stages of startup ventures.

Led by Dan Kang, the vice president of finance at Mercury, this roundtable aims to demystify the core aspects of early-stage financial management. With years of experience in building and scaling fintech companies, Kang brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. From optimizing cash flow to making strategic hires and investments, attendees can expect practical advice on establishing a solid financial foundation for their ventures.

Kang's expertise extends beyond his role at Mercury, having previously contributed to the growth of companies like Digit and Square. His diverse background, which includes experience in investment banking and private equity, uniquely positions him to address the multifaceted challenges that founders may encounter on their financial journey.

For founders looking to gain confidence in their financial decision-making and set the stage for successful scaling, this roundtable is not to be missed. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or embarking on your first startup venture, "Finance Fundamentals Before Your First Finance Hire" offers actionable insights that can empower you to navigate the financial landscape with clarity and purpose.

Secure your spot at TechCrunch Early Stage today to take advantage of this invaluable opportunity to learn from industry experts like Dan Kang. With the right knowledge and guidance, you can pave the way for financial success and steer your startup toward sustainable growth.