MasterChef's Gregg Wallace responds to show exit rumours

MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace has denied that he and John Torode are quitting the BBC One show.

The long-running cookery competition is airing its 20th season since it was revamped with the duo in 2005, and when they appeared on This Morning this week, they were asked if there was any truth to the rumours that the show is ending.

"No, it's definitely not the last one!" Gregg told Alison Hammond, while John said: "Alison stop it. Stop it... the great thing is that it is on BBC One, it is always on BBC One."

Indeed, back in 2022, a deal was signed for six more years of MasterChef shows, including the main series, Celebrity MasterChef, MasterChef: The Professionals, and Young MasterChef.

So, for the next four years at least, it will almost always be on TV in some form, although Young MasterChef is on BBC Three.

Of course, Gregg and John didn't really say either way whether they would continue with the franchise for the next four years, but they seem to be implying that they will stick around.

The only thing changing about MasterChef going forward, is that production is moving outside of London to studios in Birmingham from this year, as part of that aforementioned deal. Other than that, it looks like business as usual.

John and Gregg have famously spoken about how they don't really socialise outside of work, which led to plenty of rumours and speculation.

Last year, John tried to clear things up by stating that he does consider them friends in the sense that they could call each other for help, but they don't go to the pub and don't visit each other at home.

"You know, to get to 20 years as a partnership," he said. "I mean, he's done better than both of my marriages. And I've done better than his others as well, so that's alright."

MasterChef is currently airing on BBC One

