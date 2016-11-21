Massive Women's March Organizes Against Trump's White House Win

Just one day after Donald Trump officially moves into the White House on Jan. 20, more than 100,000 people from all across the United States will march to the new president’s home during a massive Women’s March on Washington. The march, which was announced on Facebook, will travel from the Lincoln Memorial to the White House on Jan. 21.

Breanne Butler, one of the march’s organizers, told the New York Times Thursday the event was scheduled for Trump’s first day in office because the group wanted to make a statement.

“The marginalized groups you attacked during your campaign? We are here and we are watching. And, like, ‘Welcome to the White House,’” Butler said.

Another one of the event planners, Evvie Harmon, said the march was not an “anti-Trump protest,” but more so a “reaction of women and minorities across the world who are very disturbed by the rhetoric that was said” by Trump during his campaign. The inclusive event is aimed at unifying women, immigrants of all legal statuses, the LGBTQ community, Muslims and other religious groups, minorities, the economically impoverished, disabled people and those who have been victims of sexual assault, according to a statement on the event’s official Facebook page.

“In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us,” read the statement.

Although organizers told the Times that they had no official funders for the march, other volunteers in various states have organized trips and launched GoFundMe pages to help get state participants to and from the nation’s capital on the day of the march. Bus and train services, like Rally, will provide round-trip transportation from several East Coast cities to the march at discounted rates.

Other organizers affiliated with The Women's March on Washington will also host marches in individual cities including Los Angeles and New York City on Jan. 21 for those who are unable to travel to D.C. for the event.

The Women’s March on Washington is set to start at 10 a.m. at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. and will end at the White House gates at 5 p.m. General participation in The Women’s March on Washington is free.

