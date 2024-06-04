A year after massive wildfire, the Green Swamp Preserve in Brunswick County is thriving

White blossoms, signaling the location of Venus' flytraps, dot many areas of the Green Swamp Preserve that was mostly burned last year by a massive wildfire. The site's recovery is well underway.

The pitcher plants, some three feet tall, extended their stalks skyward, their "lips" on top of the plants eager to attract low-flying insects.

Nearby, clumps of shoots with white blossoms on top shot up from the scrubby ground, signaling the healthy population of Venus' flytraps in the Green Swamp Preserve in the middle of Brunswick County.

"We're seeing flytraps that are taller and bigger than in previous years, and that's a direct result of them getting more sunlight," said Nathan Burmester, coastal manager for The Nature Conservancy, which manages the preserve.

A year ago this month, this longleaf savannah looked much different, blackened and charred by a wildfire. Last year's fire began as a prescribed burn conducted by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC). The fire started around Pulp Road in the preserve before it jumped its lines and grew to encompass nearly 16,000 acres − roughly the size of the preserve. The blaze resulted in air quality warnings for much of the region, and prompted some organizations to cancel or limit outdoor activities.

The big blaze was a potent reminder that Eastern North Carolina is prime fire country, a natural and needed element of the Cape Fear region's environment − and one that will occur regularly whether residents like it or not.

Without periodic burnings, shrubs and non-native species can overwhelm much of the native flora that makes Southeastern North Carolina ecologically unique and special. The areas these fire-adapted and dependent species need can become choked with other vegetation, damaging native environments and knocking local ecosystems out of whack.

Case in point is the Venus' flytrap, the small and threatened carnivorous plant with a Hollywood-sized reputation that only grows naturally within roughly 70 miles of Wilmington.

"Although we weren't planning on having a wildfire come through here, we knew it would beneficial to the animals and plants in the Green Swamp," said Deb Maurer, N.C. Southeast program director for The Nature Conservancy.

The results of the June 2023 blaze were visible throughout the savannah and nearby evergreen-heavy pocosin bogs. The thick groundcover of shrubs and wire grass had been knocked back, allowing vegetation like the pitcher plants and flytraps to thrive. New growth was also visible on some of the longleaf pines, where new branches and fresh shoots poked out of the thin and ramrod straight trunks of the fire-dependent trees.

While last year's blaze did kill some trees, the preserve showed little long-term damage from the blaze that spread smoke and rained ash on communities as far away as Hampstead for days.

"We see this as an opportunity, not a problem," Maurer said of the fire as she pointed out another cluster of flytrap blossoms in the savannah.

But development in and around Wilmington, whose tri-county population is expected to jump from roughly 436,000 in 2020 to an estimated 615,000 by 2040, is making proscribed burning more and more of a challenge for groups like the conservancy. And it's not just the amount of new homes, but where many of them are being built - in areas that used to be relatively isolated and easy to be burned without worrying about impacts on nearby neighbors.

That's likely to make a tough situation even harder for officials looking to balance the health and welfare needs of a growing community with the environmental necessities of ecosystems that have developed around and needing periodic burns.

Climate change is also expected to add to the challenges facing environmental managers. Climatologists forecast that North Carolina will see a hotter and drier climate in the coming decades as the planet continues to warm. That will include extended periods of dry weather mixed with infrequent heavy rainfall events, possibly tied to stronger and more powerful tropical weather systems.

Adding another challenge is that low wind and high humidity days, which are the preferred times to conduct controlled burns, are expected to decrease in coming decades due to warmer temperatures.

"If we can't burn, we're going to lose habitat like this," Burmester said, noting that shrubs and other ground vegetation would probably start crowding out many of the savannah's flytraps and pitcher plants in just a few years if another fire didn't move through the area.

The conservancy conducts annual prescribed burns in the Green Swamp preserve, burning different parcels that can range up to 600 acres every few years.

A cluster of carnivorous pitcher plants, with some nearly three feet tall, grow in the Green Swamp Preserve a year after a wildfire burnt much of the protected area in central Brunswick County.

With one of the richest and healthiest populations of carnivorous plants in North Carolina's coastal plain, the Green Swamp Preserve is a natural draw for backyard botanists and tourists curious to see bug-eating plants in the wild.

While excited to welcome visitors to the preserve, as long as they just observe the plants, including the site's rich collection of orchids, conservancy staff also hope a visit helps people realize the ecological importance of allowing fire in Southeastern North Carolina's coastal environment.

Maurer said that within two weeks of the wildfire, officials found signs that bears were back in the preserve. Some of the vegetation came back even faster.

"Habitats like this need fire," she said. "It's just part of having a healthy environment and protecting these special places."

