Massive warehouse proposed in Perth Amboy. Here's the details

PERTH AMBOY – A Colorado-based developer has proposed a nearly 500,000-square-foot warehouse, with almost 400 parking spaces for cars and trailers, along a section of Herbert Street.

Applicant Gateway Redevelopment LLC, based in Greenwood Village, Colorado is seeking major preliminary and final subdivision approval and major preliminary and final site plan approval to construct a 471,200-square-foot warehouse at 205 Herbert St., according to public documents.

The application is scheduled to be heard at the Perth Amboy Planning Board's July 2 meeting.

The warehouse project also includes plans for open space amenities and site improvements. The agenda indicates the plan includes 243 car parking spaces, 66 loading docks, 120 trailer parking spaces and a public park to the south and east of the warehouse.

The property is located in the Focus 2020 Redevelopment Plan zone.

The applicant will be seeking relief for three signs on the facades facing Market Street and Riverview Drive when only one sign is permitted, as well as a variance for the total sign area.

