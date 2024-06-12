Massive Union Promenade offers nearly 350 new homes, pickleball, eateries | Going Up

Construction is underway on luxury apartments at 19Nineteen Promenade apartments that will eventually have nearly 300 units for rent.

The basics of the Union Promenade

Address: 9641 Union Promenade Drive, Union, KY 41091.

Building types: Mixed-use development that includes apartments, townhouses for rent and sale, commercial buildings, office space and other amenities – such as a dog park, pool and pickleball courts – for residents.

Developer/contractor/architect/consultants: Partnership of Thomas J. Ackermann Co. and Meierjohan Building Group; master planning and architecture by Bob Koch of FK Architecture of Winter Park, Florida.

T.J. Ackermann, president and CEO of the Thomas J. Ackermann Co., said the Union Promenade will likely be completed in 2027.

Size: 62 acres and 93,700 square feet of lease space.

Estimated cost: More than $200 million overall investment.

Here’s what to know about each mixed-use area:

New restaurants and conveniences

At the Union Promenade, single-story commercial space runs along U.S. Route 42, across from a Kroger and other businesses.

The commercial spaces will run along U.S. Route 42 in Boone County, across from a Kroger and other business. The development will also be connected via walkways to a cluster of homes at the Villas of Fowler's Creek so those residents can also walk to restaurants and stores.

Bars and restaurants:Jake's Cigar and Bourbon Lounge (5,500 square feet), El Asadero Mexican Grill (6,000 square feet), McAlister’s Deli (3,450 square feet).

The Enquirer got a sneak peak into other restaurants that might come to the development, but the three above are the ones who have signed on the dotted line.

Conveniences: Elite Med Spa (3,600 square feet), Glamour Nails (3,775 square feet), United Dairy Farmers convenience store and gas station (6,000 square feet).

Nearly 350 new places to live

Developer T.J. Ackermann said all the 19Nineteen Promenade apartments include sunroom-style windows so residents have views that make them feel like they're living in closed-in apartments.

The residential apartments and townhomes are in one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Kentucky and they're built to reflect that high-end market.

"We're trying to create a premier community both from a retail and a living standpoint, and the finishes in here, the square footage, the layout, the size, all kind of speak to that," developer T.J. Ackermann said.

The gated community will include 282 units in the multistory apartment building and 15 rental townhouses.

All the apartment units include large sunroom-style windows so an outside view can immediately be seen when entering an apartment. The units on the back side of the apartment buildings include balconies that look onto open fields that are part of nearby horse farms.

Apartments at 19Nineteen Promenade

Luxury apartments are being built on just over 16 acres in 13 buildings.

The apartment buildings will have one to three bedrooms and cost between $1,320 and $3,141 per month. Size will range from 600 to 1,543 square feet.

“The units were designed to take advantage of larger square footage with live-work arrangements,” Ackermann said, noting work areas or nooks that are separate from living spaces in the apartments.

Amenities include a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, pool, walking trail, pickleball courts, gated dog park and courtyard.

Horses can be seen from apartments on the back side of the 19Nineteen Promenade apartments.

Townhomes

The Union Promenade will have 59 townhomes – 15 two-story rentals and 44 single-story townhomes for sale.

All the rentals will include a garage, three bedrooms and two and a half baths.

The townhomes for sale at Retreat at Union Promenade will be on a total of about seven acres. They range from $300,000 to $435,000, and will be 1,396 to 2,525 square feet, according to the Drees Homes website.

Cincinnati Children’s medical building, offices

Cincinnati Children's initial investment in the development was about $22.5 million. It bought the 6.4-acre lot at the Union Promenade for around $3 million.

The site will include medical offices, a pediatric primary care facility, a lab test facility and access to subspecialty care clinics.

The new Cincinnati Children's medical building is named the Brandon and Kelly Janszen Union KY Building after a Northern Kentucky couple who made the lead donation to the facility.

The hospital said in a news release the combination of services is the “first of its kind in Northern Kentucky for Cincinnati Children’s.”

The first phase of the construction includes about 27,000 square feet, but there’s room for expansion up to around 80,000 square feet.

The new building is named the Brandon and Kelly Janszen Union KY Building after a Northern Kentucky couple who made the lead donation to the facility.

What else you need to know

Residents are expected to start moving into the 19Nineteen Promenade apartments in September.

There has been some community pushback about proposed parts of the development.

The Enquirer reported when nearby residents showed up in droves to object to a zoning variance that would have allowed an Aldi grocery store to be built at the site.

Residents felt misled about the direction of the project, which was pitched as a high-end walkable addition to the community.

The Union City Commission voted against the variance.

Ackermann told The Enquirer he'd worked hard to be a good neighborhood to the nearby community.

For instance, when residents along Sweet Harmony Lane complained about the volume of the digital ads at the gas pumps at night, developers worked with UDF to make sure those ads were turned off after hours.

Ackermann doesn't anticipate any other major changes or proposals at the site because "pretty much everything is done and approved here."

Here's what’s ahead

The entire project will likely wrap up in 2027 after about a decade of work, but parts of it will open by this fall.

Tenants will be able to move into the 19Nineteen Promenade apartments by September. Several units were already leased by the end of May.

The first project on the site, a UDF, opened in January. Elite Med Spa is also up and running. Glamour Nails is slated to open in July.

The restaurants and bars will likely open in the first half of 2025.

The United Dairy Farmers convenience store and gas station is the flagship store for the development. It includes its Homemade Brand ice cream, hot food, and indoor and outdoor seating.

