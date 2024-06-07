Massive sinkhole opens up after water main break in Worcester

City officials in Worcester are asking drivers to steer clear of a road where a water main break caused a massive hole to form.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m.,. Worcester PD informed residents that the southbound bound from Parsons Hill Drive to Apricot Street was closed after a water main break on Goddard Memorial Drive.

City officials say water to nearby homes has been turned off so crews can work to make repairs

A detour has been set up in the northbound lane.

Traffic advisory. The WPD is at the scene of a water main break on Goddard Memorial Drive. The southbound lane from Parsons Hill Drive to Apricot Street is closed. A detour has been set up in the northbound lane. Expect delays. Water to nearby homes has been turned off. pic.twitter.com/LoFPDmXGds — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) June 7, 2024

