Massive sinkhole opens up after water main break in Worcester

Bryan Lambert
·1 min read

City officials in Worcester are asking drivers to steer clear of a road where a water main break caused a massive hole to form.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m.,. Worcester PD informed residents that the southbound bound from Parsons Hill Drive to Apricot Street was closed after a water main break on Goddard Memorial Drive.

City officials say water to nearby homes has been turned off so crews can work to make repairs

A detour has been set up in the northbound lane.

